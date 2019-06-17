Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,365,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,032 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

DAL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,419. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/merit-financial-group-llc-increases-holdings-in-delta-air-lines-inc-nysedal.html.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.