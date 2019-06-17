Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,102,000.

Shares of PCEF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $22.41. 489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,568. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $23.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

