Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,021,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,268,000 after buying an additional 215,874 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $97.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.73, a P/E/G ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $109.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $1,930,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,882.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $334,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,418 shares in the company, valued at $702,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,317 shares of company stock worth $7,539,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

