Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $160.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

