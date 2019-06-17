Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $93.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,308 shares of company stock valued at $36,421,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.