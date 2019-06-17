Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 241.5% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,833. Mercantil Bank has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $259.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.46 million and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.18 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/mercantil-bank-holding-corp-nasdaqamtb-short-interest-update.html.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.