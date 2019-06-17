Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 241.5% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,833. Mercantil Bank has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $259.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.46 million and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92.
Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.18 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
AMTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.
Mercantil Bank Company Profile
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.