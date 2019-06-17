MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded MBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

MBTF stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.45. MBT Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in MBT Financial by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in MBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in MBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MBT Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MBT Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

