Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $972,980.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $972,980.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.01721605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00074187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00309117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006287 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.