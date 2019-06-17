Matt Davidson Sells 2,131 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $20,564.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Matt Davidson sold 4,345 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $36,889.05.

On Thursday, June 6th, Matt Davidson sold 5,507 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $40,035.89.

On Monday, June 3rd, Matt Davidson sold 4,110 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $30,249.60.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Matt Davidson sold 2,100 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $17,661.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Matt Davidson sold 2,422 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $21,313.60.

On Monday, May 20th, Matt Davidson sold 1,800 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $16,110.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Matt Davidson sold 6,973 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $63,524.03.

On Friday, May 10th, Matt Davidson sold 3,356 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $30,908.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Matt Davidson sold 3,900 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Matt Davidson sold 1,768 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $17,432.48.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 447,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 264,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Diag Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

