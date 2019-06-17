Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after acquiring an additional 720,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,169,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,101,000 after acquiring an additional 312,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,069,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,047,000 after acquiring an additional 163,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,076 shares of company stock valued at $80,831,753 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.75.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $261.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $269.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

