MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & GDS (OTCMKTS:GDS) Critical Survey

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MassRoots alerts:

This table compares MassRoots and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 343.42 -$16.02 million N/A N/A GDS $406.09 million 9.65 -$65.01 million ($0.51) -65.41

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MassRoots and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 1 0 4 1 2.83

GDS has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.90%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than MassRoots.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots -54,681.81% N/A -1,307.15% GDS -15.41% -7.56% -2.19%

Volatility and Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GDS beats MassRoots on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.