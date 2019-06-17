Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $48.88 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,274.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,602 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 146,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2,905.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,788. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $84.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

