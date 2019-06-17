Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 1,064.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $54,056,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,498,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,440,000 after buying an additional 741,013 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 863,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,382,000 after buying an additional 686,660 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $54,818,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,317,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $62,807.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,146.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $219,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,975,877. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Zendesk stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

