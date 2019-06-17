Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,766 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,239 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $65.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/marshall-wace-llp-increases-holdings-in-supernus-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaqsupn.html.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.