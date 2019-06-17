Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7,163.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $14.50 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/marshall-wace-llp-boosts-stake-in-newell-brands-inc-nysenwl.html.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.