MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

