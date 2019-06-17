Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 40,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward F. Smith sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $121,781.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,087.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,554,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 2,652,236 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 419,548 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.