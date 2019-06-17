M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.8% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,869,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $182.64 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.32.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

