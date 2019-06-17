Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $175.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $156.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $186.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $176.71 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,370.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $22,502,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

