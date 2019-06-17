Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $429,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $77.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 20.98%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $2,518,302.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,345.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,655 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

