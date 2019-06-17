Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

GS stock opened at $191.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

