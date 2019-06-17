Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,566,000 after buying an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,333,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,351,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,898,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 1,339,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 575,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.29. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $696.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

