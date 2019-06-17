Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 155,000 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $219,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 916.2% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 63,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,683 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 64.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,567,000 after purchasing an additional 374,211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $6,063,993.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,058,963.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 338,711 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,415 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $74.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

