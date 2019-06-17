Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.90 Million in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,890,223 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $375,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,943,732 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $207,971,000 after purchasing an additional 440,950 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,337,931 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,338 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,289,877 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,000,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,420 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,798,000 after purchasing an additional 415,525 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP opened at $31.97 on Monday. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $235.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Aegis raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

