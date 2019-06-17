Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given New GBX 58 Price Target at HSBC

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 83 ($1.08) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 71 ($0.93).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

In related news, insider Stuart Sinclair bought 362,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70). Also, insider George Culmer sold 83,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £48,476.98 ($63,343.76).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

