LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,116 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $86,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,231,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,664,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,684,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 75,104 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

In related news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 13,170 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $897,008.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,301.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 4,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $221,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,522 shares of company stock worth $2,276,028 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $73.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.06 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.67%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

