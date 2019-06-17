Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 158,712 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 149,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,295.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

