Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,146 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $183.99 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $191.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/laurel-wealth-advisors-inc-buys-2146-shares-of-invesco-qqq-trust-nasdaqqqq.html.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.