Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €7.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.68 ($8.93).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €4.67 ($5.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €4.59 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of €10.62 ($12.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

