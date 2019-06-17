Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $38.37 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $38,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,072,000 after acquiring an additional 867,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,390,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,430,000 after acquiring an additional 218,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,076,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $79.85 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

