Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $22.94 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $22,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. New Street Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.13 per share, with a total value of $2,259,435.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,884.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock opened at $133.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $100.41 and a 52-week high of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

