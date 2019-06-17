Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 752 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $73.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $52.67 and a 52 week high of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $756,189.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,452.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

