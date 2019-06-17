JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In other news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $116,087.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,836.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

