Joseph M. Field Acquires 300,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $180,448.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $848.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. Entercom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ETM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

