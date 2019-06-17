Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.30.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.
In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
