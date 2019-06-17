iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $71,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 604.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,551,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,840,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,528,000 after acquiring an additional 723,924 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,790,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,451,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,038,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after acquiring an additional 348,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $78.77 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

