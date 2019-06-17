iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4,500.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,748 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $76.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

