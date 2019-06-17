iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 93,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,148.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 161,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $190.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-nysearcaijh-stake-lessened-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.