iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 704.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $109.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

