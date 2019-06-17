Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $182.64 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

