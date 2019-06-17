Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ON stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.
