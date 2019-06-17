Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ON stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,204,000 after purchasing an additional 411,056 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,904,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,699,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,491,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,230,000 after buying an additional 854,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,449,000 after buying an additional 881,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,075,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

