Insider Buying: Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director Purchases 4,487 Shares of Stock

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director James L. Bellinson acquired 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $107,598.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEVL opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 476.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Director Purchases 4,487 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/insider-buying-level-one-bancorp-nasdaqlevl-director-purchases-4487-shares-of-stock.html.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.