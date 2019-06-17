Insider Buying: GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Buys 6,148 Shares of Stock

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 6,148 shares of GigaMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $15,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cheng-Ming Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Cheng-Ming Huang bought 25,484 shares of GigaMedia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $60,906.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.56 on Monday. GigaMedia Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

