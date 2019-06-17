Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 133.2% in May

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner sold 24,000 shares of Innovative Solutions & Support stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,150.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions & Support stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support makes up approximately 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 8.38% of Innovative Solutions & Support worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946. Innovative Solutions & Support has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Innovative Solutions & Support had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter.

ISSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

