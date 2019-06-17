IMS Capital Management Sells 127 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.12.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $164.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/ims-capital-management-sells-127-shares-of-parker-hannifin-corp-nyseph.html.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.