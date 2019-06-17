IMS Capital Management Has $844,000 Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 546,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174,664 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

