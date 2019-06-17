II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Position Reduced by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,789 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in II-VI were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in II-VI by 578.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in II-VI by 398.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $33.65 on Monday. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. II-VI had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 10,050 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $407,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 1,973 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,850 shares of company stock worth $1,040,609. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

