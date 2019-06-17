Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.39.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Hydro One from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC upgraded Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of H stock opened at C$22.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.79, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.28. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$18.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.20.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

