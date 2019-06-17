Horizon Investments LLC Invests $2.87 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 181,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,244,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $130,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.25. 79,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded KeyCorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Horizon Investments LLC Invests $2.87 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/horizon-investments-llc-invests-2-87-million-in-keycorp-nysekey.html.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.