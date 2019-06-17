Holderness Investments Co. Has $2.06 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

MCD stock opened at $205.29 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $206.39. The company has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Holderness Investments Co. Has $2.06 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/holderness-investments-co-has-2-06-million-position-in-mcdonalds-corp-nysemcd.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.